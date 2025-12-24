Sign up
289 / 365
Winter lights
Merry Christmas everyone! Wishing you all a blessed and Happy, Christmas
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Spoiled for choice
SM-A525M
22nd December 2025 6:52pm
christmas
,
lights
,
cambridge
Lesley
ace
Happy Christmas!
December 25th, 2025
