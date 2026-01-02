Sign up
290 / 365
The snowman trail
We took the snowman trail at Anglesey Abbey yesterday. Primarily for the children but we enjoyed it too. Particularly appropriate today as we had a light fall of snow here last night
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
11
1
Spoiled for choice
SM-A525M
1st January 2026 2:33pm
snowman
,
cambridgeshire
,
anglesey-abbey
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 2nd, 2026
