Previous
The snowman trail by busylady
290 / 365

The snowman trail

We took the snowman trail at Anglesey Abbey yesterday. Primarily for the children but we enjoyed it too. Particularly appropriate today as we had a light fall of snow here last night
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact