Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
291 / 365
For4
You may have seen parts of our patchwork group's banner before, but perhaps not the central panel showing Cromwell with his large sewing needle. .
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4394
photos
141
followers
197
following
80% complete
View this month »
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Latest from all albums
4020
4021
4022
4023
291
4024
292
4025
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
4th February 2026 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
quilt
,
patchwork
,
cromwell
Mags
ace
The quilt work and stitches are so pretty!
February 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close