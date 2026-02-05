Previous
FoR 5 by busylady
292 / 365

FoR 5

I just thought I would join in with black and white February (a bit late!) by converting my main pic to mono.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Love it in b&w!
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact