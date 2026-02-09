Sign up
Previous
293 / 365
Round the curve
I took the winter walk at Anglesey Abbey with the U3A photography group today. I couldn't convert this scene to b&w, as it was so colourful! Witch Hazel on the left, not sure of the name of the red stems on the right
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
winter
walk
abbey
anglesey
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks great in colour , especially after all the grey weather we've had
February 9th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It would be a great sacrilege to convert this delightful and colourful scene to B/W .. fav.
February 9th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely tones of color!
February 10th, 2026
