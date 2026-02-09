Previous
Round the curve by busylady
293 / 365

Round the curve

I took the winter walk at Anglesey Abbey with the U3A photography group today. I couldn't convert this scene to b&w, as it was so colourful! Witch Hazel on the left, not sure of the name of the red stems on the right
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
looks great in colour , especially after all the grey weather we've had
February 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
It would be a great sacrilege to convert this delightful and colourful scene to B/W .. fav.
February 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely tones of color!
February 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact