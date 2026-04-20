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Tiptoe through the tulips
So many stunning tulip displays it was hard to choose just one. We visited Wrest Park in Bedfordshire today, an English Heritage property.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Spoiled for choice
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20th April 2026 12:58pm
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Corinne C
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Glorious
April 20th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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it's an impressive display Judith
April 20th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Very beautiful
April 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Very beautiful , do you remember Tiny Tim singing your title( in his high-pitched voice !) - perhaps better not to remember !!! ha
April 20th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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@beryl
I wasn't sure who sang it, but no, I don't remember Tiny Tim
April 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
April 20th, 2026
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