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Tiptoe through the tulips by busylady
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Tiptoe through the tulips

So many stunning tulip displays it was hard to choose just one. We visited Wrest Park in Bedfordshire today, an English Heritage property.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Corinne C ace
Glorious
April 20th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
it's an impressive display Judith
April 20th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful
April 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very beautiful , do you remember Tiny Tim singing your title( in his high-pitched voice !) - perhaps better not to remember !!! ha
April 20th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
@beryl I wasn't sure who sang it, but no, I don't remember Tiny Tim
April 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 20th, 2026  
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