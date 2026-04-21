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Wisteria
This wisteria was magnificent. As you walked through the arched entrance the view and the scent was incredible.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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7
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4
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4
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Spoiled for choice
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
20th April 2026 11:37am
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park
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wisteria
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wrest
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english-heritage
Beverley
ace
always my favourite... i look forward to growing it again one day soon... inspiring
April 21st, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Oh wow! I love wisteria. This is an amazing display!
April 21st, 2026
Jennifer
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Super pretty
April 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Wow! Not that's just gorgeous.
April 21st, 2026
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