Previous
Antique cameras by busylady
312 / 365

Antique cameras

We visited the antiques market in Maastricht this morning. This is purely for @phil_howcroft as he enjoys collecting vintage cameras, so no need to comment!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Whoa! Phil will love those surely. What a fabulous collection she has there.
July 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact