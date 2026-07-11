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Antique cameras
We visited the antiques market in Maastricht this morning. This is purely for
@phil_howcroft
as he enjoys collecting vintage cameras, so no need to comment!
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Spoiled for choice
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SM-A525M
Taken
11th July 2026 10:04am
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vintage
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cameras
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market
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antiques
Mags
ace
Whoa! Phil will love those surely. What a fabulous collection she has there.
July 11th, 2026
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