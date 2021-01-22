Previous
A brilliant welcome by bvanamer
A brilliant welcome

We’re here at our home on the Oregon Coast and this shot just jumped out at me. Taken thru the living room window, there are reflections of the pines behind me. A beautiful welcome after a 5 month hiatus. We’ve missed being here.
Barb

@bvanamer
