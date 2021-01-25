Previous
Magnificent day at the Oregon Coast by bvanamer
Magnificent day at the Oregon Coast

Took hundreds of photos and videos today. Could hardly stop. But the approaching storm helped that. 😙
Barb

@bvanamer
sheri
Feel the energy here.
January 26th, 2021  
