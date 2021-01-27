Previous
Experimenting by bvanamer
27 / 365

Experimenting

This photo was actually taken yesterday ... along with dozens of others ... at the wild Oregon Coast. But I spent time today on editing some of those. This one is just me having some fun!
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Barb

@bvanamer
