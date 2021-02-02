Previous
Even Carnations ... by bvanamer
33 / 365

Even Carnations ...

...don’t like it too well when you leave them to go to the Coast for 10 days 😬
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Barb

@bvanamer
