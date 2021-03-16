Previous
Next
Shadow on grass by bvanamer
75 / 365

Shadow on grass

That’s me standing in front of the tree whose shadow I’m capturing. I like the way, when you look closely, the grass/dew texturized the image.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Barb

@bvanamer
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise