A rose of any other…. by bvanamer
158 / 365

A rose of any other….

….color. This one was originally yellow. But I liked it better as a peach color.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Barb

@bvanamer
Diane Mulligan
You really have a way with the lighter pastel colors. This turned out beautiful!
June 9th, 2021  
