Lunchtime by bvanamer
Lunchtime

I came across a front yard in my neighborhood where there was dozens of bees lunching on the pollen of the border of flowers. I liked the intricacy of this ones wings. But, equally, I enjoyed watching its concentration.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Barb

@bvanamer
