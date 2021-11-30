Previous
Attempt #2, Before and After by bvanamer
333 / 365

Attempt #2, Before and After

Using the Curve option of Snapseed with a B/W photo. Enjoyable to “play” with but wish that I could take lessons with a live instructor who I could ask questions of.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Barb

@bvanamer
