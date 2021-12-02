Previous
Everyday Life #2 by bvanamer
335 / 365

Everyday Life #2

The challenge this week is to photographic aspects of our everyday life. (Un)fortunately, I’m spending a lot of my days in hospitals and medical clinics these days with family. The best of Care and with good results!
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Barb

@bvanamer
Photo Details

