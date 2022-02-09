Previous
Continuing to begin to learn LR by bvanamer
Photo 405

Continuing to begin to learn LR

Took this photo using the macro lens of my iPhone 13 Pro. Then editing with Masking in LR. Not precise in my brushing but it’s starting to take on the effect that I was looking for.
Barb

@bvanamer
