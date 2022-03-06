Previous
The Dance of the sidewalk cleaner by bvanamer
Photo 429

The Dance of the sidewalk cleaner

To watch him move, it almost felt like he had music on. Maybe in his head?!
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Barb

@bvanamer
