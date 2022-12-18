Previous
Bad weather. by bvh
Bad weather.

Today we have icy roads. So i am just 300 meters from my house to take this quick photo.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Bart

@bvh
Hello all, I am an amateur photographer who would like to show beautiful pictures from my everyday surroundings. I live in "Middelburg" the Netherlands, capital of the...
