Memories! by bvh
89 / 365

Memories!

Hi all,
After 2 years, I am back. Got our photo album home today from an amazing Cruise holiday to Norway and Scotland. I feel like photographing again. Grt. Bart
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Bart

@bvh
Hello all, I am back after being absent for 2 years. I am going to try to pick up my hobby again. I hope to...
