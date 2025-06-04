Previous
Last Refuelling by bvh
Last Refuelling

Last refuelling with this car. Next Saturday i will get my new one. You guys are probably going to see it shortly.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Bart

@bvh
Hello all, I am back after being absent for 2 years. I am going to try to pick up my hobby again. I hope to...
