Scheldekraan by bvh
Scheldekraan

The Tower Crane (also known as Schelde Crane) has been restored. The crane is a symbol of Vlissingen's maritime history and potential, and is the symbol of maritime Vlissingen for many former employees of De Schelde shipyard
29th June 2025

Bart

@bvh
Hello all, I am back after being absent for 2 years. I am going to try to pick up my hobby again. I hope to...
