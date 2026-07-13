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126 / 365
Covões Portugal
The combination of our swimming pool and the tower in the background creates a striking contrast recreational water versus utilitarian water.
Relaxation and infrastructure side by side.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Bart
@bvh
Hello all, I am back after being absent for 2 years. I am going to try to pick up my hobby again. I hope to...
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365
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Galaxy A16 5G
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14th July 2026 10:27am
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summer
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portugal
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