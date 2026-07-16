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Ribeiro do Mondego
Today we had a great kayaktour on the river Mondego in Coimbra Portugal.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Bart
@bvh
Hello all, I am back after being absent for 2 years. I am going to try to pick up my hobby again. I hope to...
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365
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Galaxy A16 5G
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16th July 2026 12:17pm
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