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Cartola by bvh
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Cartola

Each colour symbolises a field of study at the University of Coimbra.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Bart

@bvh
Hello all, I am back after being absent for 2 years. I am going to try to pick up my hobby again. I hope to...
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