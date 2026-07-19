Previous
Cortegaça by bvh
131 / 365

Cortegaça

​Bluer than blue! 💙🩵 I’m in love with the beautiful azulejos (those typical Portuguese tiles) on this church. Sometimes you just have to stop for a moment and look up. 🌴⛪️
​📍 Cortegaça, Portugal
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Bart

@bvh
Hello all, I am back after being absent for 2 years. I am going to try to pick up my hobby again. I hope to...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact