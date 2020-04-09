Previous
Sun Flower seed by bybri
17 / 365

Sun Flower seed

Another from yesterday's crop, I was playing around with macro lens and reversing ring. This is with a straight macro lens, yesterday's was with a 18/135 lens reversed.
9th April 2020

Bri

@bybri
