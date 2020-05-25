Previous
Centipede by bybri
63 / 365

Centipede

I got in to trouble over this, my wife wanted the centipede out of the kitchen and I wanted to photograph it. The centipede's fine, luckily for me it didn't escape and I released outside.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Bri

@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
17% complete

Photo Details

