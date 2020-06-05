Previous
Todays walk by bybri
74 / 365

Todays walk

Just a couple of shots of the towpath of the Grand Union Canal today. I'm generally avoiding the path, even though its right in front of my house because of social distancing, but I know a step on/off point
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Bri

