94 / 365
Everybody seemed to be up and about early this morning, this is narrow boats Atria and Lady and the Tramp, approaching Little Glen rd bridge, Grand Union canal, Glen Parva.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
0
0
Bri
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
103
photos
20
followers
25
following
25% complete
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
90
7
91
92
8
93
9
94
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
25th June 2020 7:29am
Privacy
Public
Tags
canal
,
waterways
,
narrow boat
