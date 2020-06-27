Sign up
96 / 365
One of the views from the towpath.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Bri
ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
Tags
buildings
,
landscape
,
mill
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Idyllic- a very peaceful view of country life. Nice shot!
June 27th, 2020
