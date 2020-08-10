Sign up
140 / 365
Back at the farm again, the safety chain on one of the old pieces of farm equipment I shot on our last visit.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Bri
ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
157
photos
22
followers
25
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
6
365
Canon EOS 7D
10th August 2020 3:18pm
Tags
rust
,
hook
,
farm equipment chain
