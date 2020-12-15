Previous
Next
L.G.H, Vaccination's by bybri
188 / 365

L.G.H, Vaccination's

It's a sign of the times, when you treat a trip to out- patients to see the physio's as a trip out. I noticed the Covid vaccination clinic on my way in, shame I couldn't just pop in.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Bri

ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise