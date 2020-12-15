Sign up
L.G.H, Vaccination's
It's a sign of the times, when you treat a trip to out- patients to see the physio's as a trip out. I noticed the Covid vaccination clinic on my way in, shame I couldn't just pop in.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Tags
hospital
covid
