Swan by bybri
193 / 365

Swan

As I walked over the bridge towards my front door, one of the swans off the canal was waiting and followed me home. I don't treat them, as they are much safer on the water then out here on the road etc.
14th January 2021

Bri

ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
52% complete

