193 / 365
Next
193 / 365
Swan
As I walked over the bridge towards my front door, one of the swans off the canal was waiting and followed me home. I don't treat them, as they are much safer on the water then out here on the road etc.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Bri
ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
Tags
wildlife
,
swan
,
water birds
