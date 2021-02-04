Sign up
214 / 365
Another shot of Lindy Helen, this one for the
B&W theme.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Bri
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
231
photos
26
followers
22
following
Tags
b&w
,
canal
,
boats
,
waterways
,
theme-blackwhite
Susan Wakely
ace
Works so well in B&W.
February 4th, 2021
