Previous
Next
by bybri
361 / 365

After some time hunting in the hedge row's, I found this little fella, a Thick legged flower Beetle.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Bri

ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I love the iridescence of these bugs and great close up.
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise