361 / 365
After some time hunting in the hedge row's, I found this little fella, a Thick legged flower Beetle.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Bri
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365.
Tags
macro
,
close-up
,
insects
,
beetle
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the iridescence of these bugs and great close up.
July 2nd, 2021
