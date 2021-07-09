Previous
Looking out to sea by bybri
Photo 366

Looking out to sea

An early walk on the beach front this morning
9th July 2021

Bri

@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
100% complete

Photo Details

Kim Silcock
Like the tiniest hint of colour from the flag.
July 9th, 2021  
