Photo 370
It's that little Red boat again, it seems to pop up all over the system locally, this time moored with Phoenix Lady at West Bridge. One thing has occurred to me, is that I have never seen anyone with it!
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
0
0
Bri
ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
365
365
Taken
14th July 2021 8:19am
canal
waterways
narrowboats
