Previous
Next
by bybri
Photo 381

You don't realise how many different types of fly's there are untill you start to try and identify one. This is one that I haven't seen regularly locally. I think this is one of the Tachinid Flies, but I can't find a common name for it.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Bri

ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I am not a fan of flies but you have captured this one beautifully so it is hard not to like it.
July 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise