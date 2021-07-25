Sign up
Photo 381
You don't realise how many different types of fly's there are untill you start to try and identify one. This is one that I haven't seen regularly locally. I think this is one of the Tachinid Flies, but I can't find a common name for it.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
Bri
Susan Wakely
ace
I am not a fan of flies but you have captured this one beautifully so it is hard not to like it.
July 25th, 2021
