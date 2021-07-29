Sign up
Photo 384
Managed to catch this Bee in the garden this morning after being sent home by the court for the rest of the week , only to get a call saying come back tomorrow.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
2
1
Bri
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
384
Tags
nature
wildlife
bee
macro
close-up
Susan Wakely
This is a fabulous close up. What a pain thinking that you don’t have to go tomorrow and now having to go back!
July 29th, 2021
Bri
@wakelys
Thank you, appreciate the fav. I don't mind doing the Jury service if I'm being used, it's all waiting around and then when you are called, sworn in etc then case is dropped that gets to you. See what happens tomorrow. Thanks for looking
July 29th, 2021
