by bybri
Managed to catch this Bee in the garden this morning after being sent home by the court for the rest of the week , only to get a call saying come back tomorrow.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Bri

ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
105% complete

Susan Wakely ace
This is a fabulous close up. What a pain thinking that you don’t have to go tomorrow and now having to go back!
July 29th, 2021  
Bri ace
@wakelys Thank you, appreciate the fav. I don't mind doing the Jury service if I'm being used, it's all waiting around and then when you are called, sworn in etc then case is dropped that gets to you. See what happens tomorrow. Thanks for looking
July 29th, 2021  
