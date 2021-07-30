Sign up
Photo 385
Shared meal, a Cardinal beetle muscling in on the Gatekeepers meal
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Bri
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
3
1
365
Canon EOS 7D
28th July 2021 9:37am
Tags
nature
wildlife
macro
close-up
insects
Susan Wakely
Great shot. An unlikely dinner date.
July 30th, 2021
