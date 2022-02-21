Sign up
Photo 481
Things must be bad when we in get this, this is towards the end of my walk this morning, both routes over the river were out. Having already walked 3 miles or so it was either another mile or more in detour or wade, so I waded.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Bri
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
weather
floods
