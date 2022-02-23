Sign up
Photo 483
Narrowboat Kitty, moored near Foxton village G.U.C
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Bri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
Tags
canal
,
narrowboat
,
waterways
Susan Wakely
Lovely boat.
February 23rd, 2022
