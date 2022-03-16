Previous
Next
by bybri
Photo 491

I'd love to tell you this was the Times crossword, but it wasn't, The Caravan club magazine actually.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Bri

ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It still stretches the mind whatever the source. Great clarity through the specs.
March 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise