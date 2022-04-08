Sign up
Photo 514
Narrowboat Nala, moored close to Kilby Bridge Grand Union canal
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Bri
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
Tags
canal
,
hdr
,
narrowboat
,
waterways
Esther Rosenberg
Nice they are able to cover part of it up
April 8th, 2022
