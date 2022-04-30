Previous
Mum and her five chicks, by bybri
Mum and her five chicks,

I nearly tripped over her this morning. A frost this morning, so mum keeping her chicks warm again. I wish she would use the other bank, she's so trusting but they would be safer on the opposite bank.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Bri

@bybri
@bybri
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet.
April 30th, 2022  
Pat Thacker
Ah how nice to get so close to the babies. I know what you mean though, we had a Swan’s nest right by the path in the park last year and it was quite worrying. Lovely capture.
April 30th, 2022  
