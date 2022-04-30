Sign up
Photo 535
Mum and her five chicks,
I nearly tripped over her this morning. A frost this morning, so mum keeping her chicks warm again. I wish she would use the other bank, she's so trusting but they would be safer on the opposite bank.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
Bri
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
canal
chicks
mallard
waterways
Susan Wakely
So sweet.
April 30th, 2022
Pat Thacker
Ah how nice to get so close to the babies. I know what you mean though, we had a Swan’s nest right by the path in the park last year and it was quite worrying. Lovely capture.
April 30th, 2022
