Narrowboat Arcturus, by bybri
Narrowboat Arcturus,

Gorgeous looking boat this, I'm not such a fan of the new boats, but this one looks smart in green, with brass fittings.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Bri

ace
@bybri
Susan Wakely ace
It does look very nice.
May 8th, 2022  
