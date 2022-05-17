Sign up
Photo 552
The owner of Narrowboat Gerty, taking the short walk to open the lock, before setting off for Newton Harcourt..
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Bri
@bybri
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
Tags
canal
,
narrowboat
,
waterways
