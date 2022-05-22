Sign up
Photo 557
Seen yesterday at the Moira Canal festival, a fly by, of the Battle of Britain Flight Avro Lancaster.
You hear it before you see it,
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
0
0
Bri
ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
594
photos
28
followers
15
following
3
365
Canon EOS 7D
22nd May 2022 11:15am
airplane
lancaster
battle of britain flight
